Charges pending after Deltona woman killed in head-on crash

OSTEEN, Fla. - A Deltona woman was killed in a head-on crash Thursday morning after a truck driver drove into oncoming traffic in Volusia County, according to troopers.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol crash report, Kimberley Ayala, 42, of Deltona, was driving south on State Road 415 near Thompson Avenue when for an unknown reason a pickup truck driver crossed into the southbound lanes.

Troopers said Ayala tried to swerve out of the way, but the front of the pickup truck hit her head-on. Ayala was pronounced dead on scene.

Alcohol was not a factor, according to the report.

The crash remains under investigation, and troopers said charges are pending.

