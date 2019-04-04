Charmin rolls out ‘forever roll' that lasts up to one month

Do you hate changing out the roll of toilet paper? Or know someone who does?

That problem is solved with Charmin’s new giant roll of toilet paper. There will be a lot less roll changing.

Charmin, manufactured by Proctor & Gamble, announced its “Forever Roll” that it says will last up to a month.

Still looking for that perfect holiday gift? Check out the Charmin Forever Roll, featured in Adage! (It's the gift that keeps on giving...literally.) https://t.co/yzC3LGNrIw pic.twitter.com/GUcKkq9L9k — Charmin (@Charmin) December 19, 2018

Be prepared, though: The roll needs its own special holder.

The giant roll will still offer Charmin’s 2-ply ultra soft.

Ready to upgrade your roll? You can get a starter kit for multi-user bathrooms starting at $29.97, free holder included. There’s also stand-alone rolls for $9.99 and the stand for $29.99.

To buy a roll, click here.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.