Chef Boyardee recalls more than 2,700 pounds of food after misbranding issue

Conagra Brands issued a recall on more than 2,871 pounds of chicken and rice products after a misbranding issue.

The products are labeled as chicken and rice, but the containers have beef ravioli in them.

The company made the move to issue the recall due to undeclared allergens.

The products were produced and packaged on Jan. 16, 2019.

The package code on the recalled 7.5 oz. of canned microwavable bowl is 210090151050045L.

The best by date is Jul082020.

Several customers complained about the mistake, no injuries have been reported due to this issue.

The United States Department of Agriculture said customers should throw the product away or return it to the place you bought it from.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call 1-800-921-7404.



