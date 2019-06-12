Chicago's Skydeck protective layer cracks with visitors on it

The Willis Tower dominates the southern end of the Chicago skyline.

Standing on the Willis Tower Skydeck 103 floors above Chicago can be scary enough.

That experience is even scarier when the deck cracks with visitors standing on it Tuesday, according to CBS Chicago.

“There was a woman with two kids and they looked really pale and scared because the floor just cracked,” witness Jesus Pintado said to CBS Chicago.

No one was in danger because the protective layer did its job, according to the Willis Tower.

Oddly enough, the same ledge window cracked in May 2014, CBS Chicago said.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.