Chick-fil-A brings back fish sandwich for Lent

Chick-fil-A is making its menu easier on those participating in Lent.

Officials with the popular fast-food chain announced on its blog that starting today, Ash Wednesday, through Saturday, April 20 it will add a fish sandwich made of cod back to its menu.

“The Fish Sandwich will join the Chick-fil-A menu, along with the Deluxe Fish Sandwich and boxed 2- and 3-count fish entrees and meals, served with Waffle Potato Fries,” said an official with the company on its blog. “The sandwiches are 370 and 430 calories, while the 2- and 3-count boxes are 190 and 280 calories, respectively.”

Fish will only be available at selection locations, so check with local restaurants before arriving.

According to Business Insider, many fast-food restaurants, including Arby's, Burger King, Dairy Queen, McDonald's, Popeyes, Wendy's and White Castle, do this as common practice during Lent. McDonald’s started the trend in 1962.



