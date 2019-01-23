Chick-fil-A in Super Bowl stadium won't open for big game because it's Sunday

We all know that Chick-fil-A doesn’t open on Sundays.

But wouldn’t the popular fast-food chain make an exception for its location inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta when it hosts to the Super Bowl on Feb. 3?

That’s a no, according to WSB-TV.

The Atlanta-based restaurant chain started the policy of being closed on Sundays in 1946 to allow employees a day of worship and rest.

Chick-fil-A opened in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2017, and it has been closed for all Atlanta Falcons games that take place on Sundays.

It has been open for other events in the venue, like the SEC Championship, Atlanta United games and the Chick-fil-A Bowl.



