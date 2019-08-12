Chick-fil-A launches first new side since 2016: Mac & Cheese

Starting Monday, Chick-fil-A is launching its version of an American classic as side dish option.

Macaroni and cheese will be available with any lunch or dinner, including kid's meals or just by itself.

The new mac and cheese is the first permanent side to be added to the menu since 2016.

Chick-fil-A says its mac and cheese includes a special blend of cheddar, parmesan, and Romano cheese.

The chain says mac and cheese will be made fresh in restaurants every day.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.