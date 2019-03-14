Chihuahua rescued from car dashboard

DeLand, Fla. - An attempt to capture a loose dog became a joint rescue mission for professionals in Volusia County.

A woman tried to catch her neighbor's newly-adopted Chihuahua, but he got scared when he jumped into her vehicle.

The dog crawled under the dashboard and wedged himself between the dashboard controls and the engine firewall.

The owner had just adopted the dog the previous day.

Volusia County Animal Services and Volusia County Fire Rescue responded to help get the overheated dog safely out of the car.

Two animal control officers worked together to free the dog and reunited him with his new owner.

