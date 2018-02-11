Chihuahua stolen during Oviedo adoption event, animal rescue group says

OVIEDO, Fla. - A Central Florida animal rescue is hoping to find a stolen Chihuahua and reunite her with her mother after organizers said she was stolen during an adoption event.

Officials from Abby's Animal Rescue said Chloe, a 3-year-old Chihuahua, was stolen Saturday while they were holding adoptions at a PetSmart in Oviedo.

"Why do people do this? It isn't right. I don't understand why people do this kind of stuff," Becky Holliman, with Abby's Animal Rescue, said.

The rescue group said they were set up along the side of the pet store with other rescue groups. There weren't any surveillance cameras.

Holliman said Chloe's mother, a 6-year-old Chihuahua named Aubrey, is devastated that she is missing.

"They were bonded, so we really wanted them to be adopted together," she said.

Holliman said the mother and daughter were rescued a week ago. They were available for adoption during Saturday's adoption event.

By the end of the day when they were packing up, Holliman said they noticed Chloe was missing.

They believe someone stole her.

"Somebody that really doesn't care, has no scruples, and just doesn't think about things," Holliman said.

Holliman said Chloe is microchipped and if anyone takes her to a veterinarian, it will show that she is stolen.

The rescue group said Chloe looks just like her mother and they are a bonded pair.

"I'm going to keep her and wait till we get the baby back because I don't want to adopt her out without her baby," Holliman said.

She is now hoping News 6's story can help bring Chloe home.

"I know you will. I have faith, I do," Holliman said. "I've seen it before. I've seen you do it before and you'll do it again."

The rescue group said they did not file a police report.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abby's Animal Rescue at 321-303-7076.

