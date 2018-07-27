12-year-old girl accidentally shot in head in Lake County, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 12-year-old girl was accidentally shot in the head when a gun discharged Thursday night in the Pine Lakes area, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was taken to Florida Hospital DeLand to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Deputies said the girl and a 7-year-old child found the firearm and gave it to the mother of one of them. The woman was placing the gun in a bag when it discharged, striking the child, according to the report.

Authorities said they are confident the shooting was accidental but they are still investigating to determine why the children had access to the firearm.

