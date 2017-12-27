Child, 12, dies in hit-and-run crash on I-Drive, FHP says

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 12-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run crash on International Drive near Westwood Boulevard Tuesday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the driver of a Ford Focus struck the child, ditched his car in the median and ran away from the scene.

The FHP said the boy was with other children crossing International Drive on a bicycle when the crash occurred.

Two of the children with the victim said they were crossing I-Drive when the car clipped their friend's wheel. They said that sent him underneath the car.

Other friends of the child told News 6 he had just moved to the area recently, and he lived in an apartment complex near the scene. One of them said he had just played soccer with the boy two hours before the incident.

The child died at Arnold Palmer, troopers said.

Officials only described the driver as a white man. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 407-737-2213.

