Child flown to hospital after Merritt Island apartment fire, officials say

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - A child was flown to the hospital Saturday after an apartment fire on Merritt Island, Brevard County Fire Rescue crews said.

Firefighters responded to the fire at Hampton Court apartments at 55 Needle Blvd. shortly before 3 p.m., officials said.

Fire rescue crews said the 10-year-old was flown to Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital after the fire. The extent of their injuries is not known.

Crews contained the fire before it could spread to other apartments, officials said. The extent of the damages was not immediately known.

The Red Cross was called to the scene of the fire to help the child and an adult.

The cause of the fire is believed to be cooking-related, fire officials said.

