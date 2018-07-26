Child found wandering in Titusville for second time in 3 days, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A woman whose 3-year-old child was spotted wandering the streets of Titusville for the second time in three days was arrested Wednesday, according to police.

The child – grabbed away from a busy roadway and taken into a nearby business by a witness – was not injured, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Brittany Marie Jones, 20, of Tropic St., was arrested and taken to the Brevard County Jail Complex on a child neglect charge after Titusville officers were called to the 3600 block of S. Washington Avenue to investigate reports of a child being found by a passerby.

Police said a witness found the child about 9 a.m. walking near the busy traffic near Ace Hardware. Another passerby grabbed the child and called the police.

Police said the same child was spotted walking along Garden Street unattended on Sunday. On Wednesday, officers contacted the Florida Department of Children and Families and arrested the woman.

Jones will go before a judge Thursday at the county jail.

