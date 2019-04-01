Child given Narcan after ingesting methadone, Brevard deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A child had to be given Narcan after ingesting methadone on Sunday, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the child grabbed and ingested Jacquelyn Donnelly's methadone while they were at a residence on Arthur Avenue in Cape Canaveral.

As a result, the child suffered respiratory difficulty and had to be administered Narcan, the report said.

Donnelly is accused of failing to properly supervise the child and leaving the methadone within the child's reach.

She was arrested on a charge of child neglect without great bodily harm.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.