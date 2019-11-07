Child held at gunpoint in Titusville home invasion, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A child and three other people were held at gunpoint during an armed home invasion, according to the Titusville Police Department.

Police said three masked men, all of whom had guns, robbed a home on Fourth Avenue in Titusville the night of Oct. 30.

A 28-year-old woman said she had just arrived home and was in the driveway when three masked men wearing all black approached her, one held a gun to her head and they demanded cash as they pushed her into the house, records show.

Police said the men pointed their guns at all four people in the home, including an 11-year-old boy, as they ransacked the home before fleeing.

A pair of Jordan sneakers, two cellphones and a white T-shirt were among the items that were stolen, according to the report.

Police said Joseph Fleming was found in a backyard away from the crime scene during a perimeter search. A 12-gauge shotgun, Jordan tennis shoes, two phones, a handgun and 469 grams of marijuana were found near him, records show.

Fleming said he went to the "trap house to buy weed" and when he saw police he ran because he assumed it was a drug bust, according to the affidavit.

Fleming said he parked his red Camaro about a block from the home because, "You never pull up to a trap house," records show.

Police said they searched the vehicle and found a wallet containing Cleveland Blocker's ID as well as other items.

A photo lineup was conducted and one of the victims identified Blocker as being involved in the home invasion, according to the report.

Both men are facing multiple charges, including grand theft, armed burglary and false imprisonment.

It's unclear if any other arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

