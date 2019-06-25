Child injured while playing with gun in Jacksonville

Smith and Wesson handguns are displayed during the NRA Annual Meeting and Exhibits at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on May 5, 2018, in Dallas, Texas.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Authorities say a child was injured while playing with a gun at a home in Jacksonville.

News outlets report that two children found the gun inside the home and it fired as they played with it. One of the children was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating. They didn't say whether the parents were home when the incident occurred.



