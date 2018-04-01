Child nearly drowns at Westgate Lakes Resort

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 5-year-old nearly drowned at the Westgate Lakes Resort, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Authorities say that the child was wearing a life jacket in the pool, but removed the jacket and sunk to the bottom of the pool.

Someone else using the pool at the time rescued the child and returned the boy or girl to family.

Orange County Fire Rescue arrived on the scene to check on the child and say that consciousness was never lost.

The child was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for a check-up.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.