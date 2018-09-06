Child Protection Summit in Orlando hopes to raise number of foster parents

ORLANDO, Fla. - In 2016, Sherea Higgs became a foster parent and now she cares for five children ages 1 to 11.

"If you can provide a good home and a stable (home), I mean, that's all kids want, they just need to know that they're OK," Higgs said.

She's one of thousands of foster parents who work with the child welfare system in Florida and attended the Child Protection Summit in Orlando. Along for the event, she brought 2-year-old Alana, who Higgs has been caring for since she was 6 months old.

"This gives us the opportunity for our workforce to come in and develop creative skills, you know, improve their practice, improve how we engage with families," said Michael Williams, interim president and CEO of Our Kids in Miami-Dade County.

Williams said that the need for more foster parents is growing and the focus is to provide familiar faces for those children.

"We need aunts and uncles and cousins, and pastors, coaches, teachers -- people who they know to come forward and become a resource and get involved in this," Williams said.

Flora Beal, community relations manager for Our Kids in Miami-Dade County, said keeping siblings together is another goal.



"Especially important is foster parents that are willing to take sibling groups so that we don't have to separate them," Beal said.

In recent years, the number of children going into the child welfare system has significantly increased across the state of Florida. Opioid abuse among parents and caregivers is one of the reasons more children are being removed from their homes.

"It's really wreaking havoc across the country," Williams said.

"It's up to our community to step up to the plate, to people like your viewers who can open their hearts and homes and take care of these children." Beal said.

That openness came naturally to Higgs. She was a foster child as a teenager and now wants to give back to that community.

"I live for them, basically, and I'm a single mom so, you know, they're my life," Higgs said.

That journey brought her to an 8-year-old girl she adopted earlier this year.

"Despite of everything that you go through with the kids, if you have a lot of love to give to a child, that's all they need, that's all they really need," Higgs said.

In order to apply to become a foster parent, you do not have to be married but you do have to be 21 or older, prove that you have financial income and be willing to have an assessment of your home conducted by case workers. They will check to make sure there's enough space and it's a safe environment. Once the two- to three-month process is completed, the foster child is brought to the home.

For more information on how to become a foster parent, visit www.myflfamilies.com.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.