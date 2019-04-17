Child rescued from hotel pool near International Drive

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 6-year-old child was rescued from a hotel pool Wednesday afternoon, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

The incident happened before 3 p.m. at 8122 Arrezzo Way, which is the address for Hilton Grand Vacations International Drive Orlando Resort.

Officials said bystanders performed CPR until first responders arrived.

The child was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident and the child is expected to survive, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

