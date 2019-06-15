Child run over after falling out of car, deputies say

BRANDON, FL - A 6-year-old was killed Friday after falling out of a moving car and being run over by a tire, authorities say.

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies, a driver was pulling out of a Starbucks parking lot when a 6-year-old child in the back seat managed to open the back door.

The child fell out of the car as the driver attempted to turn right at a low speed. The child was run over by the rear passenger side tire, officials said.

According to a news release, the driver, who told detectives he did not realize the child had been run over by the vehicle, got out to check on the child, who was alert and did not appear to have any wounds at the time. He placed the child back in the vehicle and continued down the roadway. When he realized the child had lost consciousness, he called 911 and pulled over.

When emergency medical services arrived, the child was unresponsive. The child was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, deputies said.

The news release added that no impairment or foul play is suspect in this death. No charges have been filed against the driver at this time.

No other details related to the child or the driver's identity have been provided at this time due to Marsy's Law.

