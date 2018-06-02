Child struck by vehicle in Merritt Island, deputies say

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - A child was struck by a vehicle Friday evening in Merritt Island, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

The accident happened at the intersection of North Courtenay Parkway and Mustang Way before 8:30 p.m.

Witnesses told Florida Highway Patrol troopers that three juveniles were playing near the intersection when a 14-year-old girl darted into traffic and was subsequently struck by a pickup truck.

The girl is in stable condition at Arnold Palmer Hospital, according to a FHP spokesperson.

