Toddler wanders away from Orange County day care, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An investigation is underway after a toddler wandered away from a local day care and was found walking near a road, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were called to Creative Kids Connection on West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway Wednesday evening by a concerned mother.

Sasha Diaz told deputies that she dropped her 18-month-old son off at the day care Wednesday morning and when she returned later to pick him up, employees were "all over the place" and said it was a crazy day, but did not mention any incidents involving her son.

As Diaz was taking her son to her car, a man in a cream-colored SUV said he had seen her son walking alone near Route 192 about 10 minutes earlier, according to the report. The man said he and his wife stopped the toddler from going any closer to the road and brought him to Creative Kids Connection once they learned it was nearby, deputies said.

Diaz and the man went back to the day care to ask them about the incident. Employees there admitted that the boy had been found wandering by himself and told Diaz, "I don't know what to say," the report said.

Deputies said the toddler appeared happy, healthy and had no signs of injury when they arrived at the scene.

The Department of Children and Families is investigating.

