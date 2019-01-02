Children ages 5, under get free admission to SeaWorld, Aquatica

ORLANDO, Fla. - SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando's latest offer allows children ages 5 years and younger into the two theme parks for free in 2019.

Act fast, as you must register online for the Preschool Card online by Jan. 27.

To obtain the offer, you must do the following by Feb. 28: Take your online registration confirmation to the park along with your child’s birth certificate or travel passport and a Florida resident ID.

This offer is only available to Florida residents and does not include free parking, discounts or any separately ticketed events.

For more information, click here.



