Children hide in closet during burglary in Deltona, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two children who were home alone Monday afternoon hid in a closet while someone broke into their home and stole electronics, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the father of the 8-year-old boy and 7-year-old girl was at the store when his children called at 12:30 p.m. saying someone knocked on the front door, then a few moments later, they heard glass breaking in the master bedroom at their home on Courtland Boulevard.

The man told his children to go in the boy's room, lock the door and hide in the closet. The burglar or burglars still were able to get into the locked room and stole an Apple iPad that was lying on the bed, according to the report.

Deputies said an Xbox was also stolen.

The children were not injured and were unable to get a clear look at whomever entered the residence.

No arrests have been made, nor has a suspect been identified.

