Children scream for woman to stop drinking while driving, deputies say

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A woman who was drinking heavily while driving only pulled over after the four children in her vehicle screamed for her to stop, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Jade Boisvert, 30, of Cocoa, was driving in the area of State Road 207 around 4 p.m. Monday with four children under the age of 12 in her vehicle, the report said.

One of the children said Boisvert was drinking heavily while driving, swerving and nearly hit multiple vehicles, according to authorities.

The children said they were so scared of crashing that they began screaming for Boisvert to pull over and when she did, they ran out of the vehicle because they were afraid she'd start driving again, the arrest report said.

When deputies arrived at the area off State Road 207, they said they found all four children running frantically in a grassy area.

Boisvert yelled, "(expletive) you," at the deputy and pulled away as he tried to arrest her then tried to kick the windows out of his patrol car, officials said.

The report did not indicate Boisvert's blood alcohol content or her relationship to the four children who were in the vehicle.

She was charged with child neglect without great bodily harm and resisting arrest without violence.

