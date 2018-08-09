Airline employee takes children to hotel after flight to Orlando is diverted

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida couple is demanding answers after they say their children were left stranded while flying alone.

The incident happened July 22, when 9-year-old Carter Gray and his 7-year-old sister Etta were flying from Des Moines, Iowa to Orlando.

Severe weather diverted the children's Frontier Airlines flight to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The children's father, Chad Gray, said agents with Frontier made the decision to take the children to a nearby hotel.

He said the pair were transported in a Frontier Airlines employee's personal vehicle.

The family said the children told them they were placed in a hotel room with several other unaccompanied children, along with one female airline employee.

Gray said he was never notified by Frontier about what was happening with his children.

Frontier Airlines released a statement saying all parents were notified about the decision. They also said that airline employees followed the proper procedures.

