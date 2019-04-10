Children were ejected in fiery I-75 crash, despite wearing seat belts

MIAMI, Fla. - Federal officials say it appears three children were wearing seat belts when they were ejected from a church van in a fiery crash on Interstate 75 in Florida.

A preliminary National Transportation Safety Board report released Wednesday is part of an investigation into the Jan. 3 crash that killed seven, including five children who were heading to Disney World on a church van from Marksville, Louisiana. The van's driver and front-seat passenger wore seat belts but weren't ejected.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a tractor-trailer and a car crashed and then burst through a guardrail and hit a southbound 18-wheeler and the van.

The report says northbound truck driver Steve Holland appeared to be operating within the "regulated hours of service." Both big rig drivers died in the crash.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.