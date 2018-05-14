Chili's Grill & Bar hit in data breach, company says

ORLANDO, Fla. - Chili’s Grill & Bar says a “data incident” may have exposed customers’ credit card information.

Chili’s parent company, Brinker International, said Friday that “some Chili’s restaurants have been impacted by a data incident, which may have resulted in unauthorized access or acquisition of your payment card data.”

The breach is thought to have happened earlier this year, News 6 partner WJXT-TV reported.

“Currently, we believe the data incident was limited to between March-April 2018; however, we continue to assess the scope of the incident,” the company said. “We deeply value our relationships with our guests and sincerely apologize to those who may have been affected.”

Customers who paid with credit or debit cards are urged to monitor their accounts and report any discrepancies.

