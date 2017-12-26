Chilly Tuesday morning with warmer weather in afternoon

ORLANDO, Fla. - Clear skies Christmas Day evening overnight allowed for the temperature to drop down.

We're starting the day in the upper 40s and low 50s so you will need to bring a jacket with you on Tuesday.

By this afternoon, the high will be in the mid-70s with plenty of sunshine and a light northeast wind from 5 to 10 mph.

The boating conditions are great with no advisories and light winds and seas between two and three feet.

There will be a few clouds along the coastline that will move inland later tonight.

Lows will bottom out in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow after a cool start we'll be back to the upper 70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

A few showers return later that night and will linger through Thursday.

