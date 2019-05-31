Chipotle offers nurses BOGO deal

For one day, Chipotle is offering nurses a buy one, get one deal June 4 to honor those making a difference in lives across the country.

All nurses with a valid nursing license or ID can get a free burrito, burrito bowl, salad or tacos with the purchase of an entrée of equal or greater value.

All nurses are included in the BOGO deal, including:

RN

NP

CRNA

CNS

CNM

LVN

CNA

“We know that nurses are some of the most hardworking individuals, and Chipotle wants to do its part to recognize these dedicated professionals who are helping to cultivate a better world,” Laurie Schalow, chief corporate reputation officer at Chipotle, said in a release. “We’re inviting all nurses to come into Chipotle to show us their IDs to redeem our token of appreciation.”

This deal is limited to one per person and only available for in-restaurant orders. It cannot be combined with other offers or promotions.



