Chips Ahoy recalls chewy chocolate chip cookies

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

(Credit: Chips Ahoy)

Chips Ahoy has recalled its chewy chocolate chip cookies. 

Mondelez Global LLC issued a recall for its 13 oz. packages of Chewy Chips Ahoy due to the potential of an unexpected solidified agent in the product. 

The company received reports of potential adverse health effects. 

The recall is only for the packages with UPC 0 44000 03223 4 with the following used by dates: 

  • 07SEP2019
  • 08SEP2019
  • 14SEP2019
  • 15SEP2019

No other Chips Ahoy product is included in the recall. 

If you find a package of these cookies in your pantry, do not eat them. Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171 for more information. 

 

 

