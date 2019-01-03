Christmas isn't over until the Three Wise Men arrive in Central Florida

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Santa Claus may be back at the North Pole, resting for next year, but for millions of people, Christmas isn't over.

For the second year in a row, Old Town in Kissimmee will host one of the oldest traditions in the world -- Three Kings Day.

"It's really important that we celebrate these different traditions and cultures and the kids kind of learn the differences," Osceola County Commissioner Peggy Choudhry said.

Fourteen years ago, Osceola County officials realized the tradition needed to be continued for future generations.

"The Hispanic community wanted to keep our roots, to keep our customs, so children that were born here knew where we were coming from, so that's how it all started," the event's co-founder Guillermo Hansen said. "We have the largest Three Kings Day event in Central Florida."

"For us it's very exciting, to show the culture, show what our tradition is, talk about the three kings and their visit in Osceola County," Choudhry said. "We actually get people from all different communities and they come and not only do they learn about the three kings, they learn about what it means."

The day is a celebration observed by millions of Catholics and Christians -- one where kids receive presents.

"It's a lot of fun. I mean, watching all of the kids come through with the bikes and the toys and again, just showing what it means to the community it really is a wonderful thing to be a part of," Thearon Scurlock, vice president and general manager of Old Town said.

On Sunday, the Three Kings will arrive in Old Town atop horses. Kids will receive toys and 150 bicycles will be raffled to children under 11 -- all donated by corporations like Walt Disney World and Universal Studios.

"Old Town has been here for 31 years, we've just gone through a $15 million renovation, so for us to be able to host an event like this, where as before we wouldn't have been able to, it really means a lot," Scurlock said.

The day is special for Luz Sánchez and her family.

"We celebrate the three wise men -- meaning that we're receiving the baby Jesus," Sánchez said. "That's the way of giving presents in the name of Jesus. Puerto Ricans, we continue celebrating. Especially there, family is very meaningful for us to celebrate that festivity."

"It's very heart-warming because it is a day where we share like a family, like a whole family. I want my children to continue this culture," 19-year-old Ricardo Morales said.

The event begins at 10 a.m. Sunday and will continue until 2 p.m. There will be free food and beverages, music and entertainment. Kids will get a chance to take pictures with the three wise men. The celebration is expected to draw more than 8,000 people.

