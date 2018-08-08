Church camp counselor accused of child molestation

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A teenage church camp counselor is accused of sexually abusing a child in his care on multiple occasions, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said 17-year-old Rafael Enrique Delgado sexually battered a child under the age of 12 at Centro Cristiano Dios de Pacto Church camp, located on 1130 Simmons Road in Kissimmee.

Delgado sexually abused the child on more than one occasion, according to a news release.

Delgado has been arrested on two counts of sexual battery, and 10 counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim under the age of 12.

If you have information on this case or similar incidents, please contact Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477. Information leading to a felony arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

