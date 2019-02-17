Church volunteers clean up street to spread kindness

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Sunday is Random Acts of Kindness Day, and a Central Florida church is hoping to inspire others to be kind while cleaning up a busy roadway.

Volunteers with the World Mission Society Church of God spent their morning walking up and down Semoran Boulevard in Winter Park with trash bags in hand to pick up garbage.

Clark Rogers, with the church, said church members hope their efforts will encourage others to follow their lead.

"We're hoping by cleaning up the environment, we can inspire others to do the same," Rogers said.

Volunteers filled large, black trash bags with cans, cardboard and pieces of garbage that littered the side of the road.

The church adopted this stretch of the highway in 2018 and cleans it up multiple times during the year. But it's hoping its efforts will get results on Random Acts of Kindness Day.

"This is one day a year that the world acknowledges that we should look out after our neighbors, look out after each other," Rogers said. "So we think by doing this, hopefully we can inspire others to be kind as well."

Every piece of trash picked up, no matter how big or small, spreads their message to be a positive change in the community.

"We don't want it to just be us cleaning up our community. It's actually everyone's community, so we hope that we can be the spark to help get everyone involved," Rogers said.

