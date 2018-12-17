Circus trailer, $50K of equipment stolen from Texas couple visiting Orlando

APOPKA, Fla. - A couple traveling the country to perform at different circuses had their belongings stolen last week while visiting Orlando.

Guadalopa Meraz and her husband travel in their motor camper to make it to and from their performances.

Late Friday night, deputies said three men stole their trailer filled with acrobatic equipment they use for the circus acts. The family said they rely on the trailer and the equipment inside to make a living and support their two small children.

[RELATED: Band trailer stolen from Spruce Creek High School | Arrest made in Florida Boy Scout troop's trailer theft]

"We pray to have everything again and try to make it be a good Christmas," Meraz said.

Deputies said the family’s trailer was taken from the Lost Lake RV Park in Apopka, at 3400 Clarcona Road, around midnight Friday.

The family said the equipment inside the trailer added up to about $50,000. Some of the items stolen included a 10-feet acrobatic tower, repair kits, a roulette wheel for acrobats and other miscellaneous items. The 1997 trailer is plain white and has a Texas license plate that reads 168402J.

"They stole everything we had to work," Meraz said.

Meraz and her family said it hurts really bad. They said it's even harder having two kids and happening so close to the holidays. They worry Christmas for their kids may be ruined this year.

"I hope somebody can help us," Meraz said.

Deputies said three men were seen leaving the RV park Friday night in a late 90s, early-2000s white Chevrolet dually truck with a black metal flat bed. They believe they took the family's trailer and left the RV park after hitching the trailer onto the back of their truck.

Managers at the Lost Lake RV Park said they are cooperating with the investigation and plan to give surveillance video to authorities that could assist in the investigation.

Anyone who knows anything about the theft or can help authorities make an arrest is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.