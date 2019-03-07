Cirque Du Soleil's Luzia arrives in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Cirque Du Soleil's Luzia will be mesmerizing crowds under the big top next to the Florida Mall.

It's the first time this one-of-a-kind show arrives in Orlando with water technology, acrobatics and tricks that take guests to an imaginary Mexico.

A show inspired by the Mexican culture, Luzia-- a fusion between luz, which means light, and lluvia, rain. Both are core elements to the vibrant show.

"For the first time ever, Cirque Du Soleil was able to integrate water into a traveling show," Charlie Wagner, a spokesperson for the show, said.

News 6 at Nine was invited to take a rare look backstage where all the magic comes to life.

"This is where (performers) will come in every day to work out, we have a gym over there, where the wardrobe are getting ready also where they get ready before the show. Each artist does their own makeup," Wagner said.

Inside the artistic tent, which is part of the backstage area, is where the wardrobe and costumes get steamed, fixed and ready before each performance. A total of 46 performers will take the stage during the seven-week-long show.

"I perform the act with two other girls -- the act is basically in the desert. So we're three girls lost in the desert and then at some point there's some rain arriving on stage so half of the act is performed under a rain curtain," Enya White, a trapeze performer said.

Luzia has been on the road since 2016 and this will be the first time the City Beautiful gets to see it under the big top tent. Some of the other acts are based on classic symbols in Mexican culture as well as traditions like freestyle soccer.

"All the colors, all the happiness that comes out of it I think that's what makes it so special. We bring so many different energies and there's animals and big puppets," White said.

Luzia was created as a tribute by an Italian who lived in Mexico for about 10 years.

"He fell in love with the culture of Mexico. It's his own interpretation of the show so we like to say Luzia is an imaginary Mexico, so this world is happening between a dream and reality," Wagner said.

Among the performers is 24-year-old Aleksei Goloborodko.

"It's very easy. Of course when I was a kid, when I just started it was pretty hard," the Russian contortionist said.

Goloborodko started to practice at 4 years old for an act that practically makes him seem like a rubber band.

Some may wonder if it's painful.

"No. No not at all, after 20 years it's pretty natural now," Goloborodko said.

