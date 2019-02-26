Orange County firefighter arrested after citizen complaint, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A complaint from a citizen led to the arrest and termination of an Orange County firefighter on Tuesday, local officials said.

Orange County Fire Rescue firefighter Edward Negron, 52, was relieved of duty prior to the beginning of his shift on Friday. On Tuesday, he was arrested on an exhibition charge and was booked into the Osceola County Jail.

Details of the arrest and the citizen complaint have not yet been made available.

An OCFR spokeswoman said the arrest comes more than a year after Negron was demoted from lieutenant to firefighter following his arrest for being involved in a bar fight in Clay County. He also received a 120-hour suspension as a result of the arrest.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.