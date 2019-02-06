Citizens Review Board finds Orlando officers didn't lie in report

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Citizens' Police Review Board voted on Wednesday to accept the findings of an internal investigation, which exonerates four Orlando officers for filing false reports.

The investigation was launched into a case involving Isaac Anderson Jr., who was convicted of ramming a car into officers and being involved in another crash that killed a passenger.

The initial crash happened in 2011. At the time, Officers Blake Broadhurst, Bryan Fisher, William Webster and Brent Fellows said Anderson rammed into Broadhurst's patrol vehicle with the front of his car.

In 2015, a judge overturned the convictions of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer after defense attorney David Frakt said he was able to get several pictures from the car insurance company that show no damage to the front of the car Anderson was driving.

"The testimony of the officers does not match the evidence," Frakt said. "The photos speak for themselves. There is no way around it."

The State Attorney's Office later decided not to pursue the charges that were overturned, which Frakt said led to the complaint he filed against the officers.

A representative with Orlando Police Internal Affairs appeared in front of the review board on Wednesday and said their investigation found the officers didn't intentionally lie in their reports.

"The investigation revealed the officers did not ram his vehicle and that the Ford Focus actually made first contact," manager of Internal Affairs Dwayne Rivers said.

The review board later voted unanimously to accept the findings.

"This is one more disappointment in a long line of disappointments," Frakt said.

Anderson continues to serve a 20-year sentence for vehicular homicide, which happened a few months after the initial crash.

Records show Anderson fled from police and crashed into another car, killing its passenger. Frakt said Anderson ran from police because of fears from his prior experience and he hopes to get his current sentence reduced.

"I hope to have him released sometime in the near future, in light of the convictions that have been vacated," Frakt said.



