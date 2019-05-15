City of Port Orange asks residents to 'keep the change'

The City of Port Orange is asking residents to not support panhandling. (Port Orange City Hall Facebook)

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - The City of Port Orange is asking residents to keep the change, and not donate to panhandlers.

The city has been installing signs over the last few weeks to get its point across, according to a Port Orange City Hall Facebook post. Residents and guests can see them scattered across the city.

Instead of donating to panhandlers, the city is encouraging people to donate to local charities.

“We are committed to helping our community maintain a high quality of life,” Port Orange City Hall wrote on Facebook.

“With everyone’s help, we can have a positive impact on this issue,” the post reads.



