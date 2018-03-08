City of St. Cloud under burn ban as dry conditions continue

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A burn ban was issued for the city of St. Cloud Thursday as dry conditions continue to increase the risk of brush fires in the area, according to police.

St. Cloud police said fire officials, in conjunction with Osceola County officials, issued the ban as the extreme dry conditions brought a drought index higher than 500.

During the ban, residents should not conduct any type of outside burning, including the use open fire pits, police said.

The ban, which went into effect immediately, will remain in place until further notice.

The St. Cloud Fire Rescue Department and county officials will continue monitoring conditions and update the status accordingly, police said.

