City officials hope new pipes will help drainage in Colonialtown

ORLANDO, Fla. - A big project is underway to improve drainage in the Colonialtown area of downtown Orlando.

The city has begun work to install stormwater pipes, addressing major surface flooding in the streets. Neighbor Mike Hannah said the area can get bad in heavy rain.

“When it rains 1 or 2 inches that whole road's got a foot of water on it,” Hannah said.

Oregon Street will shut down from Fern Creek Avenue to Hampton Avenue for at least four months, while construction is underway.

There were concerns that construction during the rainy season would cause more issues, but city officials said residents should instead see improvements. They said timing construction outside the wet season is nearly impossible, since it lasts for six months.

Officials said the project should be complete in September.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.