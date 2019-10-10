City to unveil new tribute for fallen Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton

ORLANDO, Fla. - A new tribute for a fallen Orlando police officer will be on display Thursday.

The city will unveil a new memorial bench for Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton, who was killed in the line of duty in 2017 after confronting murder suspect Markeith Loyd.

The bench will be installed at the Orlando Police Department training facility.

Loyd will stand trial in Clayton's death next year after he's tried in the shooting death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

Jury selection in the first case will continue Thursday.





