Civilians, deputies injured after suspect steals deputy's patrol car, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Law enforcement officials and civilians are in the hospital after a suspect stole a deputy's patrol car and then crashed it, according to officials.

Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Kim Montes said the carjacking occurred Sunday morning when a pickup truck crashed into a marked Orange County Sheriff's Office patrol car on Overland Road near Apopka. The area is considered unincorporated Orange County.

Montes said the OCSO deputy got out of the patrol car after the crash to help the pick up truck's driver. The truck was listed as stolen, and an "altercation" ensued between the driver and the deputy, according to Montes.

The driver then stole the patrol car, drove into Apopka and crashed the car on Park Avenue and First Street, near Kit Land Nelson Park, Montes said.

Joel Weber, who lives in a neighborhood near the initial crash site, said he heard a loud crash outside around 4:30 a.m.

"It sounded like a vehicle hitting another vehicle or a vehicle hitting something, but then I heard another car squeal off," Weber said. "I didn't know what was going on, I didn't get up to see what was going on. That happens around here quite often."

Weber has lived in the neighborhood for 25 years. He's used to hearing tires squeal down the road at late hours.

"It's kind of crazy," he said. "But like I said, around here you get that a lot. You get that a lot anyway. This is kind of one of those neighborhoods, you're going to hear cars crashing, cars squealing and sometimes you get the officers out here too."

OCSO spokesman Jeff Williamson said the incident resulted in at least two crashes and both civilians and deputies in the hospital with injuries. It's unclear how many people have been inured as well as the severity of their injuries.

Even Weber, the man accustomed to his area's quirks, was struck by the scale of the incident.

"I've seen it all the time," Weber said. "They drive like crazy down through here. So, I mean it's not really nothing. But to hear a cruiser was involved, that's a different story."

