Claire's pulls makeup sets amid asbestos concerns

An inquiry about asbestos in makeup products designed for young girls has prompted fashion retailer Claire's to pull products from store shelves.

TV station WJAR, based in Providence, Rhode Island, contacted Claire's as part of an investigation after one of their viewers had their daughter's makeup product tested at a lab and found that it was contaminated with asbestos.

That family told the TV station that they tested 17 products from nine different states and each sample tested positive for asbestos.

Claire's issued a statement on its website Sunday, saying that it would be pulling nine makeup products from its shelves as a "precautionary measure." The statement did note that the fashion retailer took action because of the WJAR report, but it did not directly address the asbestos claims.

"Once we have more information and have the results of the investigation we will take the necessary action. If you have items you wish to return in the interim period we will issue a refund," the statement read.

The affected products include various eye shadow and glitter makeup sets.

Click here to see the full list at Claires.com.

