Clean up underway in Tavares following Fourth of July tornado

TAVARES. Fla. - Business owners in Tavares were seen cleaning up on Thursday morning following an EF0 tornado that touched down Wednesday.

Ralph Smith is the owner of a tire shop across the street from the Fish Camp restaurant on Lake Eustis. He said his tires went flying during the storm.

"Sure enough, the dumpster is out in the middle of the road," Smith said.

Smith recorded the aftermath on his cell phone, capturing the damage left behind in front of his shop and the restaurant.

"Part of that tree fell on my trailer and tires are everywhere," Smith said.

On Thursday, Smith brought his chain saw to clean up the mess outside his shop.

Fish Camp sustained roof damage from the tornado. The restaurant posted this update on Facebook Wednesday night:

"We are thankful that none of our wonderful guests or staff were hurt by the tornado that ripped through the Fish Camp at 2:30 pm today. Our roofing company will be working first thing in the morning to get us back open very soon. We want to give a heartfelt thanks to all the awesome folks of Tavares and Lake County for the outpouring of support and prayers we've received! We'll keep you posted on our progress."

No injuries were reported.

TORNADO DAMAGE! We will be live at 9 a.m. in Tavares where a tornado made touchdown leaving damage behind and a big clean up underway.



We will also show you video taken by a business owner just moments after the tornado. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/vFf8vuKA5f — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) July 5, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.