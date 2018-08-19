Clermont man dead after motorcycle crash on CR-450

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - William Clarke, 54, of Clermont, died on Sunday after his motorcycle was involved in an accident on CR-450 and Peru Road in Lake County, according to Florida State Troopers.

Troopers said Clarke was traveling southbound on CR-450 when Clarke traveled into the northbound lane of CR-450 to pass other vehicles in a no passing zone. Clarke did not return to the southbound lane and ended up traveling head on into the oncoming car.

Troopers said that 66-year old Migdalia Conner was driving the car that Clarke hit with his motorcycle, and suffered minor injuries form the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

