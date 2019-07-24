Clermont man has been missing since June, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Lake County deputies are looking for a Clermont man who hasn't been seen since June 21.

Family members said they last saw Kieth Coleman leaving his home in his gray Dodge Ram pickup truck with Florida license plate number Z99CXH.

Coleman, 64, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff's Office at 352-343-9529 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

