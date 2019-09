Edward Brown, 87, was last seen Sept. 5, 2019.

CLERMONT, Fla. - Authorities are searching for an 87-year-old Clermont man who has Alzheimer's disease who was reported missing Thursday afternoon.

Clermont police said Edward Brown was last seen around 3 p.m. in the area of 1601 Hook St. He was possibly wearing a cream-colored jacket and a red University of Maryland baseball cap.

Anyone with information about Brown's whereabouts is asked to call Clermont police at (352) 394-5588 or 911.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.