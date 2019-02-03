Clermont police search for man considered armed and dangerous

UPDATE: Clermont police said they are no longer seeking charges against Kevin Khan. He is no longer considered armed and dangerous. Original story below.

Officers from the Clermont Police Department are searching for a man they believe may be armed and dangerous.

Police said Kevin Khan, 26, was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Saturday driving a silver 2007 BMW four-door sedan. The license plate on the car is LXUC37.

Officer said Khan is 5 feet and 9 inches tall, has black hair and brown eyes and weighs 190 pounds.

Khan has threatened to kill his family members before and is known to be armed, according to police. He has been arrested before on charges of aggravated assault with a weapon, battery and carrying a concealed weapon.

Officials are asking anyone who sees Khan to call the Clermont Police Department at 352-394-5588.

