Clermont police search for man who peeped under women's bathroom stall

CLERMONT, Fla. - Clermont police released information Wednesday about a man who was lurking in a women's restroom at the city's Lakefront Park.

According to the police report, a woman was using the restroom at about 5 p.m. Monday. While she was inside one of the stalls, the woman said, a man who was on the ground peeped his head into her stall.

The woman said the man looked up at her but didn't say anything. The woman told police she screamed at the man, and he took off running.

Alanna Sockow said that she visits the park often with her children.

"I find that very terrifying because I have three children of my own and we use that bathroom all the time," Sockow said.

Sockow also said that Clermont police patrol the area regularly, but said that the latest scare serves as a reminder to always pay attention to who's around.

"Usually, there is police officers on bikes riding the trail so, I mean, I think you feel safe when you are here because you see police officers here all the time. So you wouldn't think anything like that would happen," Sockow said.

There are several surveillance cameras near the bathroom, but police haven't said if the cameras captured an image of the suspect. It's also unclear if the victimed help provide a suspect sketch.

